A haze lingers with a few showers Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 8, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The poor air quality has shifted east of the Twin Cities for Sunday evening. In northwest Wisconsin, conditions should improve quickly with these gusty west winds.

You might see a few light rain showers in the Twin Cities through sunset, but honestly, I think the winds will bother you more outside. The rain chances are much better in central and northern Minnesota, plus the gusty winds.

Rain is likely overnight across most of the state. No thunder, no downpours. On Monday, scattered light rain will spin over Minnesota and Wisconsin from time to time. The rain will be light enough that you can probably keep the umbrella at home or in the car. It will be cooler, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

As this low pulls away Monday into Tuesday, it could still pull more smoke over the region. I would expect some haze in the air both days in the Twin Cities. The poor air quality is more likely in northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday. Once again, if you have respiratory issues, keep an eye on the air quality early this week.

For the second half of the week, the smoke will be gone, and storm chances return. Scattered storms are possible every day from Wednesday through Friday with a front stalled to our south. At this point, Friday will likely be the wettest day.