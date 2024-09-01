A gorgeous end to Labor Day Weekend and the State Fair

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for September 1, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

As expected, the cooler and comfortable weather has arrived for the second half of Labor Day Weekend. Since winds will be lighter tonight, lows could fall into the upper 40s and low 50s in the outer metro suburbs. If you live in central or northern Minnesota, you have a better shot at starting Monday in the upper 40s. The cool weather takes a break Tuesday and Wednesday as south winds pick up across the region. Both days should have highs around 80°.

The warmer air is ahead of a cold front, and that moves through the state Wednesday night. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely overnight into Thursday morning. Most rain totals should be around 0.10” to 0.20”. Through the second half of the week, low pressure parks itself over the Great Lakes. That will spin around a few light rain showers on Friday, and much cooler temperatures. Highs by next weekend likely stay in the upper 60s for most of the state.