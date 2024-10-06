A frosty start to another warm week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for October 6, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It has been a blustery, dusty weekend across Minnesota. The gusty winds calm down overnight, sending temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Twin Cities. Farther north and east of the metro, lows fall into the mid 30s, which means frost is possible. Like we saw last week, there could be some suburbs in the north and east metro that see patchy frost. To be safe, if you live north and east of the Twin Cities, cover the plants tonight.

Quiet weather continues locally through the week. Temperatures gradually warm into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, then around 80° Thursday and Friday. The jet stream starts to dip over the Great Lakes by the weekend, bringing the storm track closer to the state. While nothing of importance is expected, there could be a couple raindrops around Minnesota Friday through Sunday.

If you have plans to go to Florida this week, you should strongly reconsider. Hurricane Milton will likely make landfall on the western Florida peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday. Milton is forecast to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall. Significant, dangerous storm surge is possible anywhere from Tampa through Fort Meyers, and widespread heavy rain is likely in most of the state. Please pay attention to that forecast if you have interest in Florida.