A Forecast First Alert is in effect today according to Ken Barlow

FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING

Damaging winds of 60 mph or higher, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible from roughly 2-8 p.m. today.

The development of the possible severe storms will be dependent on any sunshine we get in between this morning showers and non-severe thunderstorms and the afternoon/evening possible severe thunderstorms.

If enough sun breaks through these leftover morning showers/thunder, another round of storms will pop. The more sun we see today, the better chance for severe thunderstorms.

If it stays cloudy all day today, which is possible but not likely, the severe threat will be lower.

Today will be very warm and muggy with temperatures in the middle 80′;’s

Ken