A few severe storms are possible Monday afternoon

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for July 10, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A cold front is pushing across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday. South of the front, it will be hot and humid with highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s across the southern half of Minnesota and most of northwest Wisconsin. Farther north, temperatures stay in the 70s in Brainerd and Bemidji with comfortable air. Storms develop along the front this afternoon, and some of them could be severe from the Twin Cities to the south. Large hail, damaging winds, and even a brief tornado are possible. Those would be from about 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the metro, then quickly pushing south.

After one dry, comfortable afternoon Tuesday, the rain and storm chances are back through the rest of the week. Isolated thundershowers are possible nearly every day this week. No additional severe weather is expected, but with the repeated rounds of rain, some parts of the state could get a half inch to an inch of rain through the whole week. Temperatures will be close to average for the middle of July, holding in the low to mid 80s.