A few more showers are likely Tuesday afternoon

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for May 28, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Another weak area of low pressure is moving over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. On and off isolated showers are likely from I-35 into Wisconsin. At most, there could be a brief downpour that lasts for 5-10 minutes, and a rumble of thunder. This will not be enough rain to cancel games or practices, but expect to get a little wet. Clouds clear out tonight, and you will feel a small chill Wednesday morning. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s tomorrow, and southeast winds push them into the 70s by the afternoon. High pressure will keep us sunny and beautiful Wednesday and Thursday.

The jet stream shifts more west to east by the weekend. This will push several waves of rain and thunderstorms over the region. Friday should be a wet day with mostly light rain and hit or miss thunderstorms. There is still some uncertainty around how many storms are possible on Saturday. That will likely be the drier day this weekend. The humidity climbs on Sunday, and that could fuel some stronger storms late in the afternoon through the evening. Expect highs around 80° this weekend.