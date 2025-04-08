A few midweek showers coming our way – Chris

Happy Tuesday evening to one and all!

After a quiet and cool start to the week, changes are on the horizon—but nothing too dramatic. Tonight, skies will turn mostly cloudy, and temps drop into the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be mild, with highs in the upper 50s, but keep an umbrella close—a few spotty showers are possible in the morning and again in the evening. Nothing widespread or heavy, just enough to be a minor nuisance at times.

Thursday stays on the cloudy side and cools down a bit, with highs in the low 50s and another chance for a few showers. Again, this won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to keep tabs on the forecast if you’ve got plans outside.

We turn a corner Friday, with partly cloudy skies and a return to 60 degrees. From there, things really start to feel like spring!

Saturday looks gorgeous—mild, breezy, and dry—with highs soaring into the upper 60s.

Sunday brings even more warmth, with highs in the low 70s, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a system moves through. It doesn’t look like a total wash, but outdoor plans may need some flexibility.

We cool off a bit to start next week, but the pattern overall still feels springlike—and mostly dry.

Enjoy your evening and the midweek mildness ahead!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece