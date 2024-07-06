A few downpours, storms stay possible through the weekend

Here is your Saturday evening forecast for July 6, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Through Saturday, most of the rain has been in either the north or east metro around the Twin Cities. Parts of northern and western Minnesota have seen a better coverage of rain and a few thunderstorms. Overnight, the chances for rain and storms will move across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. There could be some lingering showers in those areas very early Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, I expect most of the spotty storms to be north or east of the Twin Cities. If anything pops in the metro, just like today, it might chase you inside for 15 to 30 minutes.

We stay in this pattern with a hit-or-miss downpour or thunderstorm through the start of next week. The rain chances will be even lower than they are this weekend, but I cannot take them down to zero. Temperatures will gradually warm up over the next week too. Highs climb into the mid 80s through the middle of the week, and could get close to 90° by next weekend.