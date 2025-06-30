A few days of sun before holiday storms – Chris

We’re heading into a classic Minnesota summer pattern—warmth, humidity, and an increasing risk for thunderstorms just in time for the 4th of July.

Tonight, skies clear and temps fall to the mid 60s—perfect for a cool evening walk or open-window sleeping.

Tuesday brings dry skies and sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. It’s a great day for boat outings, pool time, or outdoor dining. If you’re traveling early for the holiday weekend, weather will be on your side.

Wednesday turns warmer and more humid. Highs climb into the upper 80s and you’ll notice that classic sticky summer feel. A few late-day showers could pop, but most of the day looks dry—still a solid option for grilling, yard games, or time at the lake.

Thursday keeps the warmth and humidity going. Most of the day stays dry, but don’t ignore the growing storm chances by evening. If you’re planning to head up north or stake out your fireworks spot, this is the day to keep checking the forecast. Thunderstorms may begin to bubble late.

Friday—Independence Day—is trending stormy. Highs reach around 90 with plenty of humidity to go around. Showers and thunderstorms are likely late in the day and especially into the evening. This could mean tough timing for firework shows, outdoor concerts, and evening BBQs. Lightning and downpours could cause delays or cancellations, so have indoor alternatives and check in often for updated radar and alerts.

Saturday stays unsettled. Storms won’t be widespread all day, but spotty storms could interrupt lake time, festivals, or outdoor weddings. If you’re out and about, keep an eye on the sky and your weather app.

Sunday and Monday return to more seasonable, comfortable weather. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but these days will feel much calmer—ideal for wrapping up the holiday weekend with a hike, patio brunch, or road trip home.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece