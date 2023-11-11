A big November warm-up begins Sunday in the Twin Cities

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for November 11, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Warmer air is starting to push into Minnesota late Saturday. Ahead of that, we have been stuck in the clouds most of the day, and there have been a few light rain showers from time to time. Any rain stays isolated and pushes east Saturday evening. If you are looking for an opportunity to see the northern lights, tonight could be your night! Peak activity is expected from sunset through 10:00 PM. Clouds likely linger over the I-35 corridor through that time, but it should be clear west and northwest of the Twin Cities.

After a few clouds early Sunday, we are treated to a beautiful, sunny, and warmer afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s are likely in the Twin Cities, and places to the south reach the upper 50s to around 60°. Keep in mind it will be blustery, as southwest to west winds gust to 25 mph at times. The remainder of the upcoming week is surprisingly quiet and warm for the middle of November, although there will be some windy days. Highs likely top 60° in the Twin Cities Tuesday through Thursday.