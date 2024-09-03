80s, showers, and a fall like chill on the horizon – Chris

Good Tuesday evening to one and all! It’s been a splendid and comfortable day across Minnesota. That trend continues tonight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as lows fall to around 60 degrees, give or take a degree or two.

The mid week cold front I’ve been talking about since last week still arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. Ahead of that front, expect sunshine, breezy south winds, and highs reaching the lower 80s. There may be a few isolated showers or storms in central and northwestern Minnesota into the afternoon and early evening, but the main line of showers should be overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Lingering showers are possible through the day on Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 70s as sunshine returns by the afternoon. By Friday, I can’t rule out a spotty shower or two as moisture wraps in behind the departing system. Colder air will be noticed more as highs only top out in the middle 60s. The days to follow are once again sunny, but cool with highs in the l60s to 70s.

Make it a great one, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece