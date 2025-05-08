80s set to return to end the week, 90s by Mother’s Day – Chris

Good Thursday evening

It was another beautiful day across Minnesota with highs in the low 70s and even less wind than yesterday. The sunshine and calm air made for just about perfect conditions to be outside

But the pattern is about to shift quickly. Heat builds fast starting Friday with highs soaring into the mid 80s and staying there through early next week. Humidity stays low and winds will be picking up especially by Sunday and Monday

With that in mind fire weather concerns are increasing. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for much of central and southern Minnesota from 11am to 10pm Sunday as critical fire conditions are expected to develop. The combination of hot temps gusty winds and dry ground makes any spark potentially dangerous

Mother’s Day will be very warm with highs pushing 90 and winds gusting over 30 mph at times. This pattern continues through at least Tuesday before a chance of storms returns by midweek

Enjoy the stretch of warm dry weather but stay mindful of fire safety and monitor any burning restrictions in your area!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece