80° Sunday, and more ahead this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for May 4, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities hit 80° for the first time in 2025 Sunday afternoon! That is not the last 80° day this week. There is going to be a lot of warm, dry weather ahead in Minnesota.

A low spinning in the Great Lakes will push some slightly cooler air toward Minnesota on Monday. Highs drop into the mid and upper 70s. The bigger drop in temperatures comes Wednesday as a cold front falls through the state.

The drop? All the way down to upper 60s and low 70s. Those temperatures are still above average.

For everyone gearing up for the Minnesota fishing opener next week, the forecast is perfect. You might call it a little warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.