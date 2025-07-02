4th of July storms trending later. Saturday now looking fairly wet – Chris

It’s hot, it’s humid, and it’s July in Minnesota. After a beautiful start to the week, storm chances still loom for the holiday weekend—but new trends in the forecast suggest most Fourth of July celebrations, especially around the Twin Cities, are in great shape.

Thursday will be classic summer: mostly sunny, hot, and sticky with highs around 90. It’ll be a great day for time at the pool, lake, or patio. Storm chances begin to increase overnight, but they should hold off until well after the fireworks shows have ended.

Friday—the Fourth—brings more heat and humidity, with highs soaring into the low 90s. Storms are still in the forecast, but the latest data shows they’ll likely hold off until after 11 p.m. in the Twin Cities. That means the evening is looking great for fireworks across the metro and much of eastern Minnesota. However, those in western and central parts of the state should monitor conditions closely. The front could arrive a bit earlier there and potentially impact some community firework displays.

Saturday continues to be the stormier day of the weekend. A wave of scattered thunderstorms is expected, and some could bring heavy rain or lightning delays to outdoor plans. If you’ve got boating, barbecues, or outdoor festivals in mind, keep your radar apps handy.

Sunday looks more cooperative, with only a slight chance of a leftover shower or thunderstorm. Highs return to the low 80s with drier air beginning to work in.

Monday and Tuesday keep the summer vibe alive with warm, humid conditions and the occasional chance for a passing shower or storm—nothing widespread, but just enough to keep plans flexible.

Overall, it’s a classic Minnesota summer forecast—hot, a little stormy, and always worth watching closely if you’ve got big outdoor plans.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece