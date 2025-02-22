40s return Sunday, continue most of the week

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for February 22, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It felt wonderful around Minnesota today! The temperatures keep climbing on Sunday, even with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Highs Sunday reach the low 40s in the Twin Cities for the first time since early February. There could be some cities in southwest Minnesota that hit 50°. Farther north, highs still reach the upper 30s.

A cold front is trying to drop south across the state on Sunday, but it will stall out across northern Minnesota. Isolated rain and snow showers are possible late Sunday afternoon through the night up north. No accumulations are expected.

Another weak clipper low brings a better chance of light rain to the Twin Cities late Monday afternoon into the evening. More scattered rain or snow showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of the precipitation will be rain, but as temperatures cool off overnight, some snow could mix in.

Highs in the 40s are likely through the upcoming week. Depending on the speed of a stronger low on Friday, the Twin Cities might have a shot at 50°. Say goodbye to most of the snow around the state.