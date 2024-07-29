Washington, Ramsey counties to take over portion of Century Avenue from state

Washington and Ramsey counties are set to take over a one-mile stretch of Century Avenue from the State. The portion in question is between from I-694 to County State Aid Highway 12, also known as Wildwood Road.

The portion of the road is a border road between the two counties and is in White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the transfer at its July 23 meeting. The transfer is expected to take effect in spring 2025.

Washington County will also get $10.5 million as the acting fiscal agent for the counties. The money will be used for improvements to the roadway and operating costs.