Serious crash being investigated along stretch of I-94 near Dayton

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all lanes of I-94 are open after what they called a serious crash caused them to temporarily close Thursday morning in the northwest Twin Cities metro.

The close happened in the area of Dayton Parkway, between Maple Grove and Rogers.

Traffic management cameras in the area showed a semi off to the side, and severe delays of nearly an hour were being reported.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for details about the crash and will update this article when information becomes available.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.