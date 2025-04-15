Ramp from southbound I-35E to southbound Highway 52 reopens after crash

A ramp at a major interchange in St. Paul has reopened after a crash Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports troopers were called to eastbound I-94 and Highway 52 at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a semi rollover.

When troopers arrived, they found a semi hauling scrap metal had rolled over in the curve.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which the agency says has caused the ramp from southbound I-35E to southbound Highway 52 to be temporarily closed as a crash investigation continues.

Authorities add that the semi’s driver had minor injuries.

No other details were immediately provided.