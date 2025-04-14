MnDOT seeking submissions to cut down on crashes

Highway safety plan

MnDOT is working on a plan to get to zero deaths on Minnesota roads.

The state is updating its Strategic Highway Safety Plan, and drivers are a key part of the process. MnDOT wants your ideas on how to cut down the number of serious crashes — you can submit them here.

The state says the new safety plan will focus on equity, protecting vulnerable groups and changing driving habits — with strategies customized for each region. The plan will be updated every five years but comes as traffic deaths spiked following years of decline.

Monday is the deadline to share your feedback.