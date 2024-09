The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says northbound lanes of I-35 closed for hours on Monday due to what agency officials are calling a gas main leak.

MnDOT’s 511 map shows the highway wasclosed between Chisago County Route 19 and Athens Trail in and north of Stacy.

MnDOT expected to have the road back open by 2 p.m.

