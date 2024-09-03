Bus drivers roll out on first day of school

New routines began for thousands of Minnesota families on Tuesday – and also for many school bus drivers.

In Farmington, Minnesota early Tuesday morning, drivers gathered to head to bus stops across the district – and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS got a sneak peek at the organized chaos that happens before drivers get behind the wheel.

Drivers say their key to success during the first few days comes down to patience and preparedness – however, there are hiccups and delays at the end of the school day when they get kids back home, so don’t be too worried if your child isn’t dropped off exactly on time on Tuesday – or later in the week.

There are kinds that need to be worked out, and many kids are still learning their schedules.

However, when it comes to morning pickup, drivers say getting to your bus stop five minutes early is best.

“Be waiting for that driver to show up. Be waiting for that bus to get there because if you’re holding up everything and you just come running to the bus, that’s how accidents happened and people get hurt,” said Betty Crabtree, who has driven school buses for the past 40 years.

They also would like to remind drivers to share the road with buses.

“Other motorists… it’s like they forget they ever had children who rode the bus. They will run your stop sign… and they just have no care,” added Katie Schedlbauer, a driver with Marschall Lines.

Drivers are reminded to watch out for stop arms on buses since blowing past them can cost you at least $500.

Monarch Bus Service says they’re still looking for about a dozen more drivers, but the numbers they have are a big relief from just a few weeks ago.