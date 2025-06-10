Both directions of I-94 to temporarily close this weekend in part of Minneapolis

As construction season continues, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a full closure for a section of I-94 this weekend in Minneapolis.

The closure is due to crews shifting traffic as they continue their work on bridge repairs along eastbound I-94. A detour using I-35W, Highway 36, I-35E and I-94 will be in place.

According to MnDOT, the freeway will be closed between I-35W and Huron Boulevard starting at 10 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Then, drivers will find traffic will be down to two lanes in each direction through mid-August. However, MnDOT officials say all lanes in this stretch of highway are expected to reopen for State Fair traffic.

Ahead of the lane closures, MnDOT says ramps to and from I-94 between Huron Boulevard and I-35W will close at 9 p.m. Friday, adding the following ramps will stay closed through mid-August:

Northbound I-35W to eastbound I-94

South 6th Street to eastbound I-94

Huron Boulevard to eastbound I-94

Eastbound I-94 to Huron Boulevard

Riverside Avenue to eastbound I-94

Cedar Avenue to eastbound I-94

MnDOT officials say Cedar Avenue will be down to one lane in each direction under the I-94 bridges from 5 a.m. Monday through early August. In addition to that closure, the Hiawatha LRT Trail between 15th Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue will also close starting at 5 a.m. Monday. That closure will last through mid-July.

