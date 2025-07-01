Young teen killed in scooter crash in St. Paul; Another boy critically injured

A 14-year-old boy is dead, and a 13-year-old boy may not survive after a scooter crash in St. Paul.

St. Paul police responded to the crash around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of George St. West and Ohio Street.

Police say both boys were riding on the motorized scooter. The 14-year-old was driving. Investigators say it appears the boys drove into the intersection after running a stop sign and were hit by a pickup.

The truck driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Paramedics took both boys to the hospital, where the 14-year-old was pronounced dead, and the 13-year-old is battling life-threatening injuries.