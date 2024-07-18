Young Minnesota Republican delegates look to future

Among Minnesota’s delegates to the Republican National Convention are two newly-elected members of the Republican National Committee. They might represent the next generation of their party, which is currently led by a 78-year old presidential candidate.

“The new generation is coming in and we’re excited to be a part of it and share the conservative message with the younger demographic,” said 26-year-old Emily Novotny Chance, the youngest National Republican Committeewoman in the country. “Times are changing in the Republican Party and it’s time for the next generation to step up. I’m a member of Generation Z and excited to bring that new influence to the party nationally.”

Another young and newly-elected National Republican Committeeman, 40-year-old AK Kamara of Forest Lake, likes Donald Trump’s choice of a 39-year old running mate in J.D. Vance.

“I look a lot different than most Republicans,” Kamara told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “I fully admit that. I’ve got diamond stud earrings, I’ve got tattoos, I love to wear straight-brim hats.”

Kamara says he also shares a similar background with Vance.

“People look at me and say you’re a national committeeman? You’re one of 168 committee people that are making decisions about the Republican Party nationally? I grew up in low-income subsidized welfare in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota, but I understand the plight of the working man and I honestly think that’s what JD Vance represents,” he added.

All 39 Minnesota delegates cheered on 39-year old Vance Wednesday night and will do the same for 78-year old Trump on Thursday.