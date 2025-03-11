YMCA of the North website experiencing registration issues

Big trouble for people trying to register online for programs at YMCA of the North.

On their website on Tuesday morning, the YMCA of the North posted that their online registration is unavailable for most programs.

The YMCA of the North wrote they’re transitioning to a new customer relationship management system this month.

A screenshot from the YMCA of the North website.

The computer issue upset many on social media.

The YMCA of the North posted, “Our team is actively addressing the problem, but we are not yet ready to reopen registration.”

Regarding today’s registration issues, the YMCA of the North provided us with the following statement:

We sincerely apologize for the challenges families may have experienced while trying to register for summer programs this morning. We know how important these programs are and we regret any frustration or inconvenience this caused.

We recently migrated to a new registration system at the Y. We experienced issues with this new system, and we are working closely with our CRM partner to identify the exact cause and determine a solution.

We are still working to resolve the issue and determine when registration will reopen. We will keep families updated via email, social media, and our website to ensure that those who wish to register have the information they need to plan. We want to reassure families that all locations and weeks still have open availability, and we are working as quickly as possible to ensure a fair and seamless process when we reopen registration.

We appreciate everyone’s patience, understanding and support as we work to ensure a smoother registration experience for everyone.