Xcel Energy Center to be renamed with rights agreement set to expire this summer

In the near future, Minnesotans won’t be able to say they’re going to the “X” anymore.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild announced a new multi-year partnership with Xcel Energy, in which the company will continue to be a major community and business partner of the team, but the existing arena naming rights agreement will conclude this summer after a 25-year partnership.

“We are extremely thankful for our 25-year naming and team marketing rights partnership with Xcel Energy,” said Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold. “Xcel Energy has been an incredible supporter of our team since our inaugural season, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on a number of unique community initiatives as part of our new, long-term partnership.”

As part of the new agreement, Xcel Energy will launch the “Community Power Play” and work with the Minnesota Wild Community Relations and Hockey Partnerships team to expand access to hockey for children and families throughout the state.

The program provides grants to youth and high school hockey organizations, with a focus on financial assistance for young athletes, purchase of equipment and ice time and investments and improvement of local rinks and facilities.

“25 years ago, the Minnesota Wild and Xcel Energy were new brands in the region. Today, these two brands have become embedded in our community and our culture,” said Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy chairman, president and CEO. “This new chapter with the Wild extends our commitment to the region and will serve to expand access to the sport of hockey so that more young girls and boys across the state can access and more fully engage in this wonderful sport.”

The team says that Xcel Energy will continue to have a presence in the team’s arena and online platforms.

The Wild expect to announce a new arena rights naming partner before the start of the 2025-26 NHL season.