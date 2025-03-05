Wyoming Fire Department hiring EMS responders to fill staffing shortage

There’s a shortage of firefighters across Minnesota and one city just outside the metro is getting creative to increase staffing levels.



The Wyoming Fire Department reclassified some of its firefighting positions to an EMS responder.

“I think we’ve got to be creative,” Wyoming Public Safety Director Neil Bauer said.

The new EMS responder position will only handle medical calls and not fight fires.

“That is very different work than running into a burning building,” Bauer said.

City officials hope the new positions within the fire department will help fill a staffing shortage,

“We might get one or two applications a month, that would be a really good month,” Bauer said.

80% of the calls for the Wyoming Fire Department are medical-based.