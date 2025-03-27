Workers to return to downtown St. Paul under new state policy

Impact of employees returning to the office

Downtown St. Paul is bracing for thousands of employees as state and city workers have been required to spend more time in the office.

Governor Tim Walz is requiring state employees to work in person for at least half the week starting June 1.

It comes as late last year, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter called city workers back to the office at least three days a week starting April 1.

“I love working in the office. I like being around my co-workers. I feel very unproductive when I work from home,” Shannon Kalmbach, a St. Paul city worker, said.



A remote work boom shattered job norms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m 56, so we never had the option to work from home,” Kalmbach said.



Some St. Paul city workers value having a say.



“I feel like people shouldn’t be forced to come into the office,” Caitlin Mohamed, another St. Paul city worker, said.



But in April, Mayor Carter is requiring city employees to work from the office more.



“If you’re stuck in rush hour traffic, it takes 45 minutes to come here and 40-45 minutes to go back. My dog’s in daycare whenever I have to come into the office,” Mohamed said. “It costs $40 a day.”



It’s a lifestyle change for workers, but officials call it a benefit for downtown.



“When we think about just recently, we lost Lunds, our grocery store in downtown, I think having all those workers back could have really helped with that,” Joe Spencer, St. Paul Downtown Alliance president, said.



Just this year, the heart of the city lost its only major grocery store, a landlord closed its building and kicked out business owners and office spaces remain empty.



Spencer explained that nightlife foot traffic picks up for events, but during the day, it’s not as vibrant.

Downtown officials said the additional foot traffic of about 20,000 workers will step up St. Paul.

“I think them coming back is going to be what helps us preserve those businesses that are still around. We’ve also added a bunch of new ones, so it’s going to support the viability of those new businesses,” Spencer said.

Spencer explained they’re ready to address concerns regarding safety. Their new downtown improvement district has tripled in size focusing on cleaning and safety patrols.

“We know that that’s going to have a big impact. You’re going to see our safety ambassadors on all of the light rail platforms downtown from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., he said.



The city of St. Paul said in a statement that over 80% of city employees are already working in person at least three days per week, which started Jan 1.

In the mayor’s office, all staff are working in person, and there is an option for one remote workday.