Workers at HealthPartners clinic in Stillwater to picket Tuesday

Union healthcare workers will be picketing in the eastern Twin Cities metro on Tuesday as part of a four-day strike. More than 80 healthcare workers are expected to participate as they seek better pay and benefits.

The union says despite seven bargaining meetings, their members don’t feel valued or respected by management, and claim officials are willing to pay temporary workers significantly more to do the same work. They add retention wouldn’t be an issue if the money that’s used to hire temps was put toward staff wages and benefits instead.

A recent statement by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) said that “it’s sad it has to come to this because we don’t want to have to strike – but we don’t have a choice if they’re not willing to give us what we deserve.”

Union officials said 99% of their members voted to strike.

Picketing began at 7 a.m. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to HealthPartners overnight for a response and will update this article when one is received.

This strike comes as almost 300 nurses and healthcare workers from six Essentia Health clinics in the Duluth area will be striking starting Tuesday. Several hundred advanced practice providers are set to join them on Thursday.

The MNA is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday to provide more details on that strike, as well as the status of negotiations, as nurses say they seek to improve patient care and working conditions.

