Woodbury teen remembered for her ‘big, bright, loving personality’ after Valentine’s Day fatal crash

Elizabeth “Libby” Radecki, 17, was tragically killed in a snowy Valentine’s Day crash in Washington County in West Lakeland Township.

“The people who are reaching out to us letting us know the impact that she had on their life has been one of the reasons…we are breathing,” said Chris Radecki, Libby’s father.

The Washington County Sheriff said the road conditions on Stagecoach Trail North and 10th Street North in West Lakeland Township on Friday afternoon appeared to be a factor in the two-vehicle crash.

“We’re learning now just how many lives she touched,” said Dawn Radecki, Libby’s mother.

Libby’s love of helping others grew at Camp Daniel, according to her family.

Libby went on a one-week church mission trip to the camp in Athelstane, WI.

But she decided to spend the rest of the summer there at the camp as a volunteer.

“It changed her life,” said Dawn.

Camp Daniel staff posted on social media that “Libby was someone who was easy to love. She had a big, bright, loving personality.”

She had planned to return this summer to work at the camp. The Woodbury teen was also part of the police explorer program in the community.

The night of the crash, Woodbury Police sent over two officers to be with her family. “They were amazing; it was the worst night of our lives,” Dawn said. “They took such good care of us and were so respectful.”

Libby’s parents shared that her faith also brings them comfort during this emotional time. “Her faith life was so important to her,” Chris said. “It’s assuring us of where she is, and we’ll see her again.”