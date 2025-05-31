Woodbury officer hospitalized after crashing while responding to a potential hit-and-run

The Woodbury Police Department says an officer was injured Friday afternoon after they were involved in a vehicle accident.

According to the police department, officers were responding to a crash at 4:57 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Radio Road and Bailey Road.

The first officer to arrive, reportedly told other police en route that one of the vehicle was attempting to flee the area.

In response, Patrol Commander Tom Ehrenberg told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that officers turned on emergency lights and began driving to the scene “emergently.”

As a result, Ehrenberg said, one of the squad cars that was traveling south through the intersection of Radio Drive and Lake Road collided with another vehicle.

One officer was injured and transported to the hospital while the driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was transported for evaluation.

Woodbury police says the Minnesota State Patrol will investigate the crash.