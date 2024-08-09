Woodbury day care worker formally charged after baby is injured

A Wisconsin woman has been formally charged following an investigation by the Department of Human Services into reports of child abuse at Stepping Stone Early Learning Center in Woodbury.

RELATED: Woodbury day care investigated for abuse, neglect of baby

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday in Washington County Court, 35-year-old Chantelle Michelle Cheri Vevang of Roberts, Wisconsin, is charged with one count of malicious punishment of a child causing substantial bodily harm.

Court documents state Vevang was assigned as a caregiver in one of the infant rooms at Stepping Stone and was caring for a 9-month-old girl in mid-April when the alleged abuse happened. The complaint says the victim ended up having a broken femur in her right leg.

Vevang initially told police she was alone and responsible for four kids at the time, including the victim. She told police that when the victim woke up from an afternoon nap, her diaper needed to be changed and brought the child to the changing table. That’s when Vevang initially said she may have applied too much pressure while pushing the girl’s right leg back because she heard a crack or a popping sound.

Vevang then told police she put the girl on the floor after finishing the diaper change before going to another infant room and telling a staff member the girl had fallen, and an incident report was filed. The report said the victim had “some leg sensitivity,” and an ice pack was applied to the girl’s leg.

The girl’s mother spoke with police, saying staff had told her the girl had fallen while trying to pull herself up to stand. The reports made said Vevang initially claimed she had changed the girl’s diaper and put her on the floor and heard her cry while changing another child’s diaper, according to the complaint. The mother told police she and the girl’s father were on vacation at the time of the incident, so the girl’s grandparents picked her up and brought her to their home.

According to the complaint, the grandparents were told the girl had fallen. After seeing red marks near her groin area and noticing her swollen leg, she was brought to the hospital. Staff at Children’s Hospital found the girl’s injury wasn’t possible from a routine diaper change or fall, and the bruises found weren’t from a routine fall or care

After calling Stepping Stone to let staff know her daughter wouldn’t be at day care the following day, the victim’s mother was told there was new information about the injury and was informed of the various versions Vevang was telling.

Police found Vevang had told the center’s director that she hadn’t been “fully truthful” and told the director a popping sound was heard during the diaper change.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. As of this publishing, a court date has yet to be set.