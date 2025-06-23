Woman who drowned in White Bear Lake was Metro Transit PD Sgt. Beverly Rodriguez

A woman who drowned on White Bear Lake Sunday afternoon has been identified as Beverly Rodriguez, a sergeant with the Metro Transit Police Department, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the east side of the lake just before 2:30 p.m. on a report of a woman who had gone underwater and hadn’t resurfaced.

Rodriguez, 40, was underwater for 40 minutes before she was recovered, authorities said. Rodriguez was brought to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Rodriguez oversaw Metro Transit’s Homeless Action Team. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS interviewed her last year about how her team checks on people riding the train to stay warm.

