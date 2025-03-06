Woman sentenced to 32 years for drowning infant son

A woman who pleaded guilty to murder for drowning her infant son in a bathtub will spend more than three decades in prison.

Hennepin County Judge Juan Hoyos on Thursday sentenced 21-year-old Esperanza Rae Harding to 32 years in prison for the murder of her son, Mateo. She pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder on Dec. 20.

According to a criminal complaint, Harding showed up at Children’s Hospital in Minnesota on March 6, 2024, claiming her child had died there on March 1. However, neither the hospital nor the medical examiner had any record of her child.

In an interview with police, Harding admitted to drowning her son in the bathtub of her Bloomington hotel room and dumping his body in a dumpster, the complaint states.

She said her boyfriend, Edwin Trudeau, didn’t like her child and wanted her to give the child up for adoption to prove he was her top priority.

Harding told police she was taking a bath on Feb. 28, 2024, when her son started crying in the other room. In texts with Trudeau, Harding complained about the noise and said, “Im about to do something bad, Please answer me, He going to no be here much longer.”

When Trudeau returned to the hotel room, he told Harding to put Mateo in a bag and throw him out. He also advised her not to say anything about her child’s death.

“If you go down, I go down no matter what,” Trudeau told Harding, a complaint states.

Trudeau pleaded guilty to aiding an offender on Feb. 24. According to the terms of his plea deal, he will face an 86-month prison term when he is sentenced on May 5.