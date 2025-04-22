Woman, man found dead in Ramsey after police respond to disturbance
Police are investigating after a woman and a man were found dead in a home in Ramsey.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says law enforcement responded to the 15200 block of Snowy Owl Street Northwest around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, on a report of a person with a gun.
Authorities say a man confronted his neighbor with a gun before leaving and going to his house nearby.
Following that incident, a shelter-in-place order was issued for those in the area, according to the ACSO.
Law enforcement tried to get in contact with the residents inside the suspect’s home and ultimately made entry into the home, where a woman and a man were found dead.
Their names have not been released.
The shelter-in-place was lifted, and authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- STANDPOINT(formerly the Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project) at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.