Woman, man found dead in Ramsey after police respond to disturbance

Police are investigating after a woman and a man were found dead in a home in Ramsey.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says law enforcement responded to the 15200 block of Snowy Owl Street Northwest around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, on a report of a person with a gun.

Authorities say a man confronted his neighbor with a gun before leaving and going to his house nearby.

Following that incident, a shelter-in-place order was issued for those in the area, according to the ACSO.

Law enforcement tried to get in contact with the residents inside the suspect’s home and ultimately made entry into the home, where a woman and a man were found dead.

Their names have not been released.

The shelter-in-place was lifted, and authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.