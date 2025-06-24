Woman gets over 23 years for ramming SUV into crowd, killing 16-year-old girl

A Minneapolis woman was sentenced to nearly 24 years (285 months) for ramming her SUV into a crowd and killing a teen in September.

Latalia Anjolie Margalli, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and five counts of second-degree assault in May.

Margalli rammed her SUV through a crowd at the corner of Fifth Street and Hennepin Avenue, killing 16-year-old De’Miaya Broome and injuring five others.

Charging documents state that Margalli and her friends were fighting with Broome and her friends. During the fight, Margalli jumped into her SUV and drove toward Broome, who was on the ground fighting. She then drove into the crowd, hitting several people.

A witness who saw the SUV ram into the crowd said that Margalli “didn’t hit her brakes or nothing.”