Woman dies after being shot inside vehicle on I-394 on Sunday, no suspects arrested at this time

The Minneapolis Police Department said a woman who was shot earlier this week while inside a vehicle on Interstate 394 has died of her injuries.

On Sunday, June 22, Minneapolis police were called to a hospital where two women who had been shot were receiving treatment.

One woman had non-life-threatening injuries, but the second woman’s injuries were more severe and considered life-threatening.

Police said the women were inside a vehicle heading west on I-394 near Penn Avenue when shots were fired into their vehicle. They then drove to the hospital, where police were called around 10:40 p.m.

Three days later, on Thursday, the woman who had sustained life-threatening injuries died, according to police.

“Two families have had their lives forever changed by gun violence,” said Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “One of those families had hope that their loved one would recover and experienced further tragedy when that hope was lost. Our investigators will not let her family lose the hope that whoever is responsible will be brought to justice.”

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning and police said they are still working to identify the circumstances around the shooting.

The deceased woman will be identified at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.