Woman dead, man in custody following hours-long standoff in Hudson

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following several hours of negotiations outside a home in Wisconsin on Monday afternoon.

Police in Hudson were called to the 1600 block of Namekagon Street around 3 p.m. for a welfare check, according to a press release from Hudson police.

At the scene, law enforcement spoke on the phone with a man inside the house, who made comments indicating to the officers that someone inside the home was in danger.

The man refused to come out of the house and “threatened to end his life by making officers shoot him,” according to Hudson police.

After several hours of negotiations, the man came out of the residence and was taken to St. Croix County Jail.

Officers then searched the home and found a woman dead. Her identity and age have not yet been revealed.

Neighbors and people living in the surrounding areas were asked to stay indoors or evacuate while this incident was ongoing. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted at this time, police say.

Authorities add that they don’t believe there is any further danger to the public.