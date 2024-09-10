Woman, 77, who went missing in Roseville ‘unable to care for herself,’ police say

Police in Roseville are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who has multiple medical conditions and “is unable to care for herself.”

Annie Mae White, 77, was last seen leaving her apartment on the 1000 block of Larpenteur Avenue West just after midnight Tuesday. Footage from her apartment building’s lobby show her wearing a white hoodie, gray pants and white and black sneakers. She was also carrying several wigs.

The Roseville Police Department says White has dementia and diabetes and does not travel without family.

Anyone who has information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008.