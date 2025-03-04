With tariffs in effect, Gov. Walz to talk about how it could impact Minnesota farmers

After delaying proposed tariffs once, President Donald Trump has now implemented them on most goods from Canada and Mexico. They went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Most imports from the two North American countries will be taxed at 25%. Canadian energy products will be taxed at a lower rate of 10%.

Trump also doubled the rate of the tariffs on Chinese imports, which was 10% when imposed in Febuary and is now 20%.

The president says the tariff brings fairness, but economists say Americans could be seeing higher prices on products here because of them.

At noon, Gov. Tim Walz is holding a press conference at a corn and soybean farm in Cannon Falls to talk about how the tariffs will impact Minnesota farmers, as Canada and Mexico are among the top three counties for Minnesota agricultural exports, his office says.

Earlier this year, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS talked to a Minnesota farmer who supplies grain to Mexico and Canada and was worried about tariffs and a possible trade war.

“As farmers, you know, [we are] usually on the short end of the stick. Between you and me, if I told you I’m going to raise your products 25%, you know, and the retaliation is you got to raise your products 25%, and basically, we’re both paying more for goods we shouldn’t have to because of the tariff,” said farmer Ted Winter.

Yale University Research Center estimates that tariffs could cost the average household up to $2,000 a year, with some economists saying that Americans could start seeing higher prices by Memorial Day.

“People don’t understand your zipper, your buttons, your thread, your fabric, none of it. Very little is made in the United States, and we don’t have the capacity to do it,” said Linda Schlesinger Wagner, founder of Skinny Tees.

The tariffs are expected to impact the prices of many everyday goods like food, drinks, gas, cars, and electronics.

In response to the tariffs, the three impacted countries responded with tariffs on American goods.

Mexico and Canada are both implementing equal tariffs of 25% on American products. China is putting a 10-15% tariff on farm goods from the United States, things like chicken and wheat.