With mortgage rates remaining at 6.7%, Minnesota homeowners increasingly staying rooted

Royanne White loves her new home and her new neighborhood in Maple Grove.

She just moved in last Halloween.

“I love this place,” she exclaims. “It’s very family-oriented. It allows my family to have space.”

But White, who’s now paying a 5.7% fixed mortgage rate, is keeping a close eye on the housing market and what the Fed might do.

“Of course, I would love to see the rates drop,” she says. “We’re settled here, we’re not going anywhere, and obviously, a lower payment would help stretch the budget a bit.”

White isn’t alone.

Jennifer Livingston, the president of the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors, says many of her clients are hunkering down, staying in their homes, hoping those mortgage rates will fall.

She says if you’re locked into a lower mortgage rate, refinancing will probably have to wait.

“We have a lot of people in their homes with a lower interest rate,” Livingston says. “So, two to three percent, to three-and-a-half percent, those people don’t want to lose that interest rate at the low end, so that’s keeping inventory down.”

She says the current 6.7% rate means those who hoped to refinance in a year or two are stuck, with the housing market divided between homeowners who locked in cheap borrowing costs and those who face higher monthly payments.

Livingston advises home buyers should consider an adjustable-rate mortgage with a lower rate.

However, if you are locked in now, she says homeowners might think about using the equity in their home as a financial advantage.

“You build equity in your house,” Livingston explains. “If you’ve been there the last couple of years, our house payments stay the same, but your home equity has gone up, so if you’re looking to have cash on hand, maybe make some updates to your home, you can always look at taking out a home equity line, could be an option for some people.”

White says she hopes other prospective homeowners will get the same opportunity she’s had.

“I’m just praying that the rates do come down, and people can continue to afford a house,” she notes. “That’s everyone’s dream.”