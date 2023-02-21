With major storm incoming, officials ask residents to plan ahead, get cars off streets

Minneapolis and St. Paul are gearing up for a snowstorm that’s forecast to drop more than a foot of snow on the metro this week.

Some areas in the Capital City still haven’t recovered from last month’s major snowfall. St. Paul’s plows struggled to keep up, leaving side streets a snow-packed mess, much to residents’ frustration.

“Last time it snowed, we had all of our trucks constantly plowing the main streets just to keep them clear,” St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw said. “We couldn’t endanger the safety by moving those trucks into residential areas. That is always a priority.”

Kershaw warned this time around won’t be much different and said his department can’t pinpoint when plows will make it onto residential roads. However, he said the city is asking everyone on side streets to move their cars by Wednesday evening and keep them off the road through at least Friday.

“But as people have driveways if you can, if you know the neighbor has a driveway, and you could double up,” Kershaw said. “That’s where part of what St. Paul’s good at.”

Cars are parked on the side of a snowy street in St. Paul on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (KSTP)

In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey is asking residents to stay home if they’re able and prepare for the long haul.

“What we’re doing right now is trying to get trying to get ahead,” he said.

Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher said it’s possible the coming snow could trigger additional parking restrictions lasting into the weekend.

To help make way for plows, the city is opening extra parking so residents can get their vehicles off the streets. Three covered lots have been set aside through next Tuesday for people who need alternative parking:

Farmers Market, 225 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (309 spaces)

Basilica of St. Mary, 13 N. 17th St. (183 spaces)

Vineland ramp, 727 Vineland Place (671 spaces)

Two more lots will open Tuesday afternoon:

Salvation Army, 601 N. Fourth St. (332 spaces)

Lyn-Lake, 2940 Garfield Ave. S. (118 spaces)

Anderson Kelliher said Minneapolis has also started daily alley plowing as of Monday.