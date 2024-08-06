With Gov. Walz on the campaign trail, expect to see more of Lt. Gov. Flanagan

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has now officially made his debut as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

If elected, he would become the third Minnesotan to serve as vice president, following Hubert Humphrey under Lyndon B. Johnson and Walter Mondale under Jimmy Carter.

“We as Minnesotans we know that Gov. Walz is prepared for this moment,” Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, said. “His voice and what he will bring to the ticket would be extraordinary.”

Political experts explained Walz’s new role means more time on the campaign trail and less time in Minnesota.

“He’s still a governor, and in fact, whatever needs to happen, he will always pay attention to what’s going on here in Minnesota because he cares about Minnesota,” Champion said.

“He has a team in the governor’s office. He’s not going to let go of controls. I’m sure he’ll be involved,” Larry Jacobs, political science expert at the University of Minnesota, said.

If crisis hits the state that’s weather related or another emergency, Jacobs predicts Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will show up in place of Walz, becoming the face of the administration.

“In terms of the business of the government, that will continue. We’ve got a lieutenant governor who’s experienced to step in,” Jacobs said.

Looking ahead, if Walz becomes the vice president of the United States, Flanagan will step into his position as governor.

“Oh, she’s certainly ready to lead, and one thing that is really important is that you can’t be around and a part of an administration and not demonstrate and show your leadership as well,” Champion said. “You pick up things along the way.”

Then, the Senate president, Champion, will move into Flanagan’s spot as lieutenant governor.

“I’m certainly ready to learn, grow because I know Minnesota, understand Minnesota and I’m always fighting for Minnesota,” Champion said. “I’m really excited about the possibility, but I don’t count my chickens before they hatch. I am one of these individuals who always stays measured.”