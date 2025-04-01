Wisconsin voters to decide new state Supreme Court justice Tuesday

National attention is on Tuesday’s election in Wisconsin, as voters will decide who will sit on the state’s Supreme Court.

The race between Waukesha County judge Brad Schimel and Dane County judge Susan Crawford has become the most expensive of its type in U.S. history, as the winner will shape the future of the court.

“We’re seeing that elections are now becoming high stakes for judges, high dollar. This is now the best example of where judicial races are going,” says David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University.

The winner of the open seat will determine if the Wisconsin Supreme Court remains under liberal control or if it will revert back to a conservative majority.

The court will likely be deciding cases on things such as abortion, public sector unions, voting rules and congressional district boundaries.

This vote is the first major election in the country since the presidential election back in November and is serving as a litmus test of just how voters feel about President Donald Trump’s first months back in office and the role Elon Musk has been playing in the government.

Schimel is backed by both Trump and Musk, while Crawford is backed by democrats, including former President Barack Obama.

Whoever wins the race will serve a 10-year term, and if Crawford wins, the court will remain under liberal control until at least 2028.

However, if Schimel wins, the majority will again be on the line next year.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 640,000 Wisconsin voters had already cast their ballots with early voting. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Wisconsinites can find their polling place, registration status and view sample ballots on myvote.wi.gov.