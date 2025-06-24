Wisconsin town to continue paying 6-figure clerk salary, increasing hours per week

A small Wisconsin town clerk will continue to make her six-figure salary while her job moves from part-time to full-time.

Monday night, leaders in the Town of Hudson, which is about a 10-minute drive from the city of Hudson, Wis., had several votes surrounding their clerk after about an hour-and-a-half-long closed-door meeting.

Town leaders voted to continue with the salary in the current employment contract, but are now requiring the clerk to work 40 hours a week — the Town of Hudson is only open Monday through Wednesday.

Also, the town approved moving forward with a hiring committee to look into the job, including who is doing it and the pay.

“My whole goal was not to point fingers, but rather to point out a problem, and I think we’re addressing it,” Robert Fowler, the town’s chairman, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS after the meeting.

Fowler, who’s also a labor attorney, is the one who got this conversation rolling by sharing the results of a wage study he did; it found that their clerk is making more than double what clerks in similarly sized towns make.

Breaking it down, by working the three days the town is open, the clerk’s more than $104,000 salary puts her at about $83 an hour, which is a similar hourly wage to the Wisconsin governor.

That hourly wage will decrease after tonight, but her total salary will remain.

“This is a step in the right direction, and I think that we’re doing good by our citizens by taking these first actions,” Fowler said. “I’m pretty proud of our board members for talking about a problem and coming up with a solution, I think it is in the best interest of our taxpayers and citizens.”

Another one of those actions being taken is looking into bringing in a third party to do another wage study — one of the town’s supervisors brought the motion forward, and it passed.