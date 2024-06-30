Wisconsin Governor declares State of Emergency for severe weather

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Saturday declared a State of Emergency due to severe weather that occurred June 21-25.

According to the executive order, the weather included 10 confirmed tornadoes and five to six inches of rain in some areas. The severe weather caused damage to structures and trees, as well as road washouts, power outages and flooding.

The order also states that additional resources are needed to help in the response and recovery in affected areas.

It directs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to assist as well.

The full executive order can be viewed below.