Wildfires still burning in northern Minnesota, political leaders to survey damage Friday

As a handful of state political leaders make their way to northern Minnesota, one of three separate wildfires burning across the region is growing.

As of Friday morning, the Jenkins Creek fire has grown to more than 15,500 acres, and two others – the Camp House fire and the Munger Shaw fire – are still burning. However, there is a bit of good news – some evacuation orders have been lifted.

The Jenkins Creek and Camp House fires are what authorities are calling the Brimson Complex. Shortly before 10 p.m., St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsey said there were some hot spots at the Camp House fire, and some areas re-ignited as the wind picked up. While Ramsay said Incident Command will be reviewing evacuation orders for that area on Friday, he went on to say evacuation orders have been lifted for the Munger Shaw fire.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz will be among the politicians surveying damage across St. Louis and Lake Counties. He will be at the incident command center in Two Harbors and will be speaking at a news conference scheduled for 9:45 a.m.

Walz will be joined by Minnesota’s U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. Meanwhile, Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber will survey damage from the Camp House and Jenkins Creek wildfires with Ramsay later in the morning.

Weather conditions – especially the wind – have been a wild card as firefighters continue to battle flames. However, rain did fall on Thursday evening as thunderstorms moved across the state. As of this time, no word on how much relief the overnight rain brought for first responders.

Brian Jenkins, the incident commander, was optimistic the rain would be helpful when he last spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. Firefighters from across the United States have been battling the flames all week.