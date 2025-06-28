Wild trade Declan Chisholm and make their first picks during day 2 of the NHL Draft

Following a quiet day one, the Minnesota Wild have begun making moves in the 2025 NHL draft.

During day two of the draft, the WIld made a trade with the Washington Nationals, exchanging defenceman Declan Chisholm and their 180th overall pick for defenceman Chase Priskie and Washington’s fourth round, 123rd overall selection.

Chisholm, 25, recorded 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 66 games with the Minnesota Wild in 2024-25. The 6’1”, 190-pound defenseman established NHL single-season career highs in assists, points, games played and shots on goal this past season.

Priskie, 29, has been with the Nationals since 2023, on a two-way contract that has allowed him to play in the AHL for the Hershey Bears over the last two seasons.

With the 52nd overall pick in the draft, the Wild selected Theodor Hallquisth from Orebro in the Swedish Junior League. Hallquisth, 18, recorded 22 points, 48 PIM and a plus-26 rating last season with Orebro.

In the fourth round, the Wild, using the 102nd pick they acquired from Seattle, selected Adam Benák from Youngstown in the USHL.

Benak, 18, recorded 59 points, 17 goals and 42 assists in 56 games with Youngstown last season, leading the team in points. He led all rookie skaters in assists and ranked second in points.

With the 121st pick in the NHL Draft, which they obtained from Toronto, the Wild selected 18-year-old forward Lirim Amidovski from the OHL.

In the OHL, he recorded 32 points and 38 PIM in 67 games with the North Bay Battalion. He ranked second on North Bay in goals and fifth in points.

Using the 123rd pick they obtained from the Nationals, the Wild selected Carter Klippenstein, a center from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the CHL. Klippenstein, 18, recorded 14 goals and 14 assists as well as a plus-20 rating in 58 games with the Wheat Kings last season.

With the 141st pick, the Wild selected defenseman Justin Kipkie from the Victoria Royals of the WHL.