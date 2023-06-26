Wild send off team dog to nonprofit, veteran’s family

Brooksy, the team's current team dog, will become a service animal for non-profit Soldier's 6.

The Minnesota Wild are saying goodbye to their team dog, Brooksy, on Monday.

After a year with the organization, the Wild will officially hand off Brooksy to the Minnesota-based nonprofit Soldier’s 6, which provides specially trained K9s to honorably discharged veterans, police officers and firefighters.

The Wild adopted the labrador retriever mix from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue on June 29, 2022, when he was 5 months old, on a one-year training contract for him to be raised as a future service dog.

When Brooksy finishes his training with Soldier’s 6, he’ll become a “Battle Buddy” for Nick Leach, a veteran who the Wild say served a tour in Afghanistan.

Leach and Wild officials are set to formally send off Brooksy during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday. Check back for a live stream at that time.

This was the fourth year of the Wild’s Adopt-A-Dog program.