Wife of murdered missionary in Angola charged as ‘co-author’ in the crime

The wife of a Detroit Lakes man who was killed in Angola while doing missionary work has been charged in connection with his murder, according to the church the family belonged to.

Beau Shroyer, 44, was found dead inside a vehicle in Thienjo, a southern Angola town, on Oct. 25, 2024, according to a previous report by the Angola Press Agency, which was translated from Portuguese to English.

Shroyer, a former Detroit Lakes police officer, was in Angola doing missionary work with his wife and five children.

On Feb. 24, the lead pastor of the Lakes Area Vineyard Church said Shroyer’s wife, Jackie, was formally charged “as a co-author in the murder of her husband.” Lead Pastor Troy Easton added that Jackie will remain in custody and be tried before a judge, likely within the next six months.

Jackie was previously named by Angola law enforcement as the “mastermind” behind the murder. She was arrested in November of 2024, while her alleged accomplices, Bernardino Isaac Elias, 24, and Isalino Musselenga Kayoo, “Vin Diesel,” 23, were arrested a short time later.

At that time, Angola law enforcement said that a third man — 22-year-old Gelson Guerreiro Ramos — was “on the run” and wanted in connection with the murder. It is not known if Guerreiro Ramos has been taken into custody.

Manuel Halaiwa, the superintendent of criminal investigation with the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), told the Angola Press Agency that the motives for the crime were “strong suspicions of a romantic relationship between the person who ordered the crime and her accomplice, the guard at the couple’s residence.”

Halaiwa added that Shroyer’s mission had ended, and Jackie did not want to leave Angola.

Angola officials say Elias asked Kayoo to carry out Shroyer’s murder in exchange for $50,000. Several days before the murder, Elias and Jackie went to the crime scene to determine where she would lure Shroyer.

Halaiwa said that on the day of Shroyer’s murder, the suspects rented a car, went to the predetermined location, and simulated a breakdown while Jackie went into the woods. Officials added that a knife was used to commit the murder.

The five Shroyer children — aged nine to 17 — have been brought back to the U.S. and are now with family, according to the website for Lakes Area Vineyard Church.

The full letter from Lead Pastor Easton can be read below.